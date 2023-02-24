Luminus Management LLC Invests $589,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Thryv makes up about 0.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. FMR LLC raised its position in Thryv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after purchasing an additional 685,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thryv by 69.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 321,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 120.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 172,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 143,204 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Thryv stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $825.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
