Lynx1 Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP lowered its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,461 shares during the period. BELLUS Health makes up 22.7% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 1.89% of BELLUS Health worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLU. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,385,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in BELLUS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,314,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.