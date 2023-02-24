Lynx1 Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,806 shares during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.6% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,025. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.