Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 164,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.