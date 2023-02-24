MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.92. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 34,768 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MamaMancini’s in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MamaMancini’s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

