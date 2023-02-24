Manifold Finance Price Reaches $26.78 on Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $1.42 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $26.78 or 0.00112303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

