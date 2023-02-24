Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 4.10% of Maquia Capital Acquisition worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAQC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,304,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAQC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.