Mark Simari Purchases 200,000 Shares of Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,517.24).
Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Mark Simari acquired 200,000 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,400.00 ($9,241.38).
- On Friday, December 9th, Mark Simari bought 245,019 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,926.24 ($10,983.61).
Careteq Stock Performance
Careteq Company Profile
