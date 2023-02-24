Mark Simari Purchases 200,000 Shares of Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQGet Rating) insider Mark Simari purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,517.24).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Mark Simari acquired 200,000 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,400.00 ($9,241.38).
  • On Friday, December 9th, Mark Simari bought 245,019 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,926.24 ($10,983.61).

Careteq Stock Performance

Careteq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS) technology solution for health and aged care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Careteq (ASX:CTQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Careteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Careteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.