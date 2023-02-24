Markel (NYSE:MKL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,337.60 on Monday. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,351.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,258.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

