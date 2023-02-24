Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.31. The company had a trading volume of 363,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

