Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after acquiring an additional 342,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $636,001,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

