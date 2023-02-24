MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Down to $96.92

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.92, but opened at $92.11. MasTec shares last traded at $92.04, with a volume of 226,825 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

MasTec Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in MasTec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 238,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

