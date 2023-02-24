MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Down to $96.92

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.92, but opened at $92.11. MasTec shares last traded at $92.04, with a volume of 226,825 shares changing hands.
MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
