Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Mativ Trading Down 6.6 %
NYSE MATV traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $26.59. 927,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.65 and a beta of 0.85. Mativ has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.
Insider Transactions at Mativ
In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 276,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,898 shares of company stock worth $484,965. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.
