Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Mativ Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE MATV traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $26.59. 927,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.65 and a beta of 0.85. Mativ has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

Insider Transactions at Mativ

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 276,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,898 shares of company stock worth $484,965. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,147,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

