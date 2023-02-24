McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
McGrath RentCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. 13,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
