McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. 13,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

