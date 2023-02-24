Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Sells 560 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 283,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 686.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

