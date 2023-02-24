Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Sells 9,741 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC cut its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,409,000 shares of company stock worth $75,834,450. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.72. 141,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

