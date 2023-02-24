Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading Down 2.7%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

