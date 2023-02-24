Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $25,880.12 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,405,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

