Metahero (HERO) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $744,611.45 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

