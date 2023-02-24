MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $150.35 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $150.35 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $33.80 or 0.00146050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 36.1536292 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,905,894.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

