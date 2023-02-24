MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,188,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,979,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 644,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,122,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.