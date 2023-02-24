MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. MGP Ingredients updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGPI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. 45,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,438. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.90.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

