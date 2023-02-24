MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.92 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

MGPI stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

