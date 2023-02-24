Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 262,504 shares traded.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a market cap of C$48.46 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.15.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.10 million. Microbix Biosystems had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0101242 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
