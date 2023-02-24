Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 262,504 shares traded.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a market cap of C$48.46 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.10 million. Microbix Biosystems had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0101242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.