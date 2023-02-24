Midas Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $146.87 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00006006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00421852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.32 or 0.27944239 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4365922 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $264.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars.

