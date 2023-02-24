Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $802.51 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Mina has a total market cap of $802.51 million and $71.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,006,148,332 coins and its circulating supply is 849,006,557 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 848,105,467.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.97543836 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $71,784,669.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

