Mina (MINA) Reaches One Day Volume of $54.89 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $815.46 million and approximately $54.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00425266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.47 or 0.28170371 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,006,148,332 coins and its circulating supply is 848,466,545 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 848,105,467.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.97543836 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $71,784,669.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

