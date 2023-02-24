MinePlex (PLEX) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $52.04 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00432886 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.37 or 0.28675142 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,953,527 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

