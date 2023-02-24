Mizuho Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $90.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.59.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 170,884 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

