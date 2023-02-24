Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.59. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 2,890 shares trading hands.
Mobivity Stock Up 6.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.
Mobivity Company Profile
Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.
