Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
MRNA traded down $8.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
