Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded down $8.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,346,905.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,144 shares of company stock worth $80,446,322. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

