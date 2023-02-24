Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded down $8.44 on Friday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,144 shares of company stock worth $80,446,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $111.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.36.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.