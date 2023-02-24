Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Sells $335,545.32 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

