Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe Sells 5,716 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $240,414.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 663,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,205. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after acquiring an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 338,700 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.