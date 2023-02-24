Molten Ventures’ (GROW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on the stock.

Molten Ventures Trading Up 4.0 %

GROW opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.60) on Tuesday. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of GBX 239.80 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 820 ($9.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.80 and a beta of 1.33.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

