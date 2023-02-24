Molten Ventures’ (GROW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on the stock.
Molten Ventures Trading Up 4.0 %
GROW opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.60) on Tuesday. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of GBX 239.80 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 820 ($9.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.80 and a beta of 1.33.
About Molten Ventures
Further Reading
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.