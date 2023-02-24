Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.
MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.
Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.44. 427,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,233. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $287.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 126.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
