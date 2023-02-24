Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.44. 427,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,233. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $287.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 126.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.