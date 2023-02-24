Moonbeam Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $266.41 million and $15.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00078893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003791 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 582,149,113 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

