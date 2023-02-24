Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Cap of $65.08 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $10.23 or 0.00044032 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $65.08 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00427447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,579.09 or 0.28314868 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,684,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,363,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

