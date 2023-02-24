Morgan Stanley Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FND. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.94.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,799. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

