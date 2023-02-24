Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Price Down 11% Following Insider Selling

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $207.29 and last traded at $209.87. 23,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 72,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.86.

Specifically, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,079,565.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,171,755.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,079,565.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,909 shares of company stock worth $20,818,675. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Trading Down 12.7 %

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 28.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

