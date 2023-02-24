Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Mosaic by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 66,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mosaic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

