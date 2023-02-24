National Bankshares Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$757.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.45.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,927,031.94. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.