National Bankshares Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.31.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$757.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.45.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
