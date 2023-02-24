Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.64 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

