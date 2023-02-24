Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

