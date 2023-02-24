Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 586,160 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 526,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 278,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 253,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000.

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.82 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

