Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 325 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $122.08 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $152.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20.

