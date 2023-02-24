Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

