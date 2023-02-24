Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 9,325 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,325 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after buying an additional 459,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

