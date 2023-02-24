Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

