Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,308,000 after purchasing an additional 247,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,300,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04.

